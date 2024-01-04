Witness To History Podcast: DJ Kid Capri

Fifty years is a long time, and that means a legion of important contributors to Hip-Hop culture. Some have been more involved than others, and out of that batch is a smaller fraternity of game-changing artists.
Covering all of them for a 50 year anniversary tribute is nearly impossible. But it’s with the mission of honoring those too often dismissed for flashier, mainstream names that Hip-Hop Wired presents Witness To History: 50 Year of Hip-Hop Greatness, a podcast series that speaks to important industry players whose unique stories deserve as much shine as possible.
So it only makes sense that the first episode be an in-depth conversation with the legendary DJ Kid Capri. The Bronx native is a savant on the turntables and is a virtual encyclopedia of Hip-Hop knowledge. With WKYS’ Aladdin Da Prince as the episode’s co-host, Kid Capri delves into topics like his mixtape innovation and his time on the iconic Def Comedy Jam.
Check out the podcast, in video form, above.
