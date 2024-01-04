Subscribe
Witness To History Podcast: DJ Kid Capri

| 01.04.24
DJ Kid Capri

Source: iOne Digital / iOne

Fifty years is a long time, and that means a legion of important contributors to Hip-Hop culture. Some have been more involved than others, and out of that batch is a smaller fraternity of game-changing artists.

Covering all of them for a 50 year anniversary tribute is nearly impossible. But it’s with the mission of honoring those too often dismissed for flashier, mainstream names that Hip-Hop Wired presents Witness To History: 50 Year of Hip-Hop Greatness, a podcast series that speaks to important industry players whose unique stories deserve as much shine as possible.

So it only makes sense that the first episode be an in-depth conversation with the legendary DJ Kid Capri. The Bronx native is a savant on the turntables and is a virtual encyclopedia of Hip-Hop knowledge. With WKYS’ Aladdin Da Prince as the episode’s co-host, Kid Capri delves into topics like his mixtape innovation and his time on the iconic Def Comedy Jam.

Check out the podcast, in video form, above.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Deobra Redden

Las Vegas Judge Attacked In Court After Denying Probation, Caught On Video

01.04.24

Hip-Hop Wired

