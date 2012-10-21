Drake Says He’s Played Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” Record “At Least” 130 Times

Like it or not, Chief Keef has fans in high places. The Chicago teen has made more headlines for his antics than his music lately, but his latest track “Love Sosa” might be the change in tide that he needs.

Aside from receiving more than a million plays on YouTube in two days, he can now count Drake as a fan of the track.

Taking to Twitter to share his praise, Drizzy announced that he can’t get enough of the new song. “Love Sosa has at least 130 plays in three days,” he wrote Sunday (Oct. 21).

These days trouble continues to follow Keef. Aside from having his tweets about dead rapper Lil JoJo investigated by police, the 17-year-old could be headed to jail for parole violation thanks to a Pitchfork interview done at a gun range.

On the music front, “Love Sosa,” produced by Young Chop, amps up the energy in comparison to the “I Don’t Like” single that launched Keef into the rap spotlight.

Be on the lookout for his Finally Rich mixtape, which could hit the streets any day now.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Bossip