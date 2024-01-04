HHW Gaming: 2024 ‘Baldurs Gate 3,’ ‘Alan Wake II’ Lead 2024 New York Game Awards Nominations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The video game award season is not done yet. The New York Video Game Critics Circle annual New York Game Awards are back, and the nominations have been revealed.

The annual New York Game Awards are back for its 13th iteration. Thursday, January 4, the nominees were announced during a live stream at the Paley Center for Media.

The winners will be revealed during the awards show held at the SVA Theater on January 23. Returning to host will be Circle president and founder Harold Goldberg, NYVGCC senior intern Makeda Byfield, and the 2020 Andrew Yoon Legend Award recipient and former President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Co-President and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckman, is this year’s recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Last year, the Chief Executive Officer of Gaming, Phil Spencer, took home the prestigious honor.

“This past year has offered so many amazing games, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the magnificent work of these developers with this year’s New York Game Awards,” said Harold Goldberg, president and founder of NYVGCC. “Our team of journalists, interns, and volunteers at NYVGCC look forward to hosting and honoring so many talented people who work in the video game industry on January 23. Get your tickets now to join us for a very special awards show!”

This year’s nominees include:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield



Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder



Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors



Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield



Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3



Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One



Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil



Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG



Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty



Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse



NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode



Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Andrea Long Chu, Vulture

Blessing Adeoye Jr., Kinda Funny Games

Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz

Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly

Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review

Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly

Good luck to all those nominated. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for a recap of the night.

If you want to be in the building, purchase tickets here.

—

Photo: NYVGCC / 2024 New York Game Awards