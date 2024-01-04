HHW Gaming: 2024 ‘Baldurs Gate 3,’ ‘Alan Wake II’ Lead 2024 New York Game Awards Nominations

The video game award season is not done yet. The New York Video Game Critics Circle annual New York Game Awards are back, and the nominations have been revealed.
The annual New York Game Awards are back for its 13th iteration. Thursday, January 4, the nominees were announced during a live stream at the Paley Center for Media.
The winners will be revealed during the awards show held at the SVA Theater on January 23. Returning to host will be Circle president and founder Harold Goldberg, NYVGCC senior intern Makeda Byfield, and the 2020 Andrew Yoon Legend Award recipient and former President of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé.
Co-President and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckman, is this year’s recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Last year, the Chief Executive Officer of Gaming, Phil Spencer, took home the prestigious honor.
“This past year has offered so many amazing games, and we’re thrilled to celebrate the magnificent work of these developers with this year’s New York Game Awards,” said Harold Goldberg, president and founder of NYVGCC. “Our team of journalists, interns, and volunteers at NYVGCC look forward to hosting and honoring so many talented people who work in the video game industry on January 23. Get your tickets now to join us for a very special awards show!”
This year’s nominees include:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Alan Wake II
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- El Paso Elsewhere
- Jusant
- Pizza Tower
- Sea of Stars
- The Talos Principle II
- Viewfinder
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Starfield
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Body of Mine
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- We Are One
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Disney Illusion Island
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bro. Wonders
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Kimono Cats
- Laya’s Horizon
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Dead Space
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Super Mario RPG
Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League
- Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7
- Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
- 9 Years of Shadow
- American Arcadia
- Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
- Outer Terror
- Slay the Princess
- Videoverse
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
- Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
- Blessing Adeoye Jr., Kinda Funny Games
- Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
- Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
- Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
- Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
Good luck to all those nominated. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for a recap of the night.
If you want to be in the building, purchase tickets here.
Photo: NYVGCC / 2024 New York Game Awards
