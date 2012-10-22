CLOSE
J. Cole Debuts New Verse In New Kendrick Lamar/TDE Tour Diary [VIDEO]

It’s been  Kendrick Lamar overload today, but that’s perfectly fine. The artist, who dropped his debut album, good kid m.A.A.d. city today was the main focus of a new tour diary on Jay-Z’s Life + Times website.

While on the road in D.C., North Carolina and more, Kendrick and Schoolboy Q met LeBron James while the NBA’s Most Valuable Player praised his music. Also if you listen closely, J. Cole spits a never before heard verse shortly before joining Kendrick at the BET Music Matters tour.

Oh, and Ab-Soul still ain’t eating. Check out the thirteen minute long video log of tour life with the TDE click.  

