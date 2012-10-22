J. Cole Debuts New Verse In New Kendrick Lamar/TDE Tour Diary [VIDEO]

It’s been Kendrick Lamar overload today, but that’s perfectly fine. The artist, who dropped his debut album, good kid m.A.A.d. city today was the main focus of a new tour diary on Jay-Z’s Life + Times website.



While on the road in D.C., North Carolina and more, Kendrick and Schoolboy Q met LeBron James while the NBA’s Most Valuable Player praised his music. Also if you listen closely, J. Cole spits a never before heard verse shortly before joining Kendrick at the BET Music Matters tour.

Oh, and Ab-Soul still ain’t eating. Check out the thirteen minute long video log of tour life with the TDE click.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Eminem Music Videos Of All Time [VIDEOS]

• Bangin Candy: Wankaego Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]