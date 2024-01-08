Travis Scott Gifts A Fan His Personal Unreleased Pair Of Nike “Sharkidons”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads know that Travis Scott is one of the biggest names out in the sneaker game (he happens to rap too, by the way) and interestingly enough the man is also known for giving away his own personal pairs of sneaker to both fans and his fellow Hip-Hop peers.

Continuing to hold true to his own tradition, Wednesday (Jan. 3), Travis Scott once again broke the sneaker internet when he blessed a kid with a pair of his own unreleased signature Nikes dubbed the Sharkidons during his show in Chicago, according to Hypebeast. After rapping alongside the unnamed fan, Travis gave him the Sharkidons and returned to the stage and said: “They’re my favorite pair of shoes so don’t sell them.”

Yeah, good luck with that, Trav.

The unreleased Travis Scott Sharkidons seem to resemble the ’90s Nike Huarache silhouette with the strap and sport a brown and beige color blocking with a white swoosh. Unfortunately, they don’t have the reverse swoosh that’s become synonymous with Scott’s Nike collaboration. That little hiccup alone could cost this release much hype. Just sayin’.

Still, the fan went home happy, and Scott’s sneaker generous legend continues to grow. It was a win-win for everyone.

Check out the clips below and let us know your thoughts on the “Sharkidons” in the comments section below.