Slice 9 ft. Future, B.o.B. & Young Dro – “Another One (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Freebandz artist and up-and-comer, Slice 9′s been burning up the streets with his collaboration with Future called, “Another One.”



On the remix of his buzzing single, he grabs some of Grand Hustle’s finest in Bobby Ray and Young Dro. Mike Will Made It is still on the beat and this trunk slapper seems to only to be gaining more steam with the passing weeks.

Future is also getting ready to drop the re-release of his debut album called, Pluto 3D. Until that drops, get a listen to this record down below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• **Update: Diddy Injured In Car Crash [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race