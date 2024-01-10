Bet: Adam Driver Says He Has No Interest In Filming Another ‘Star Wars’ Movie

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a decade since the Star Wars franchise was reintroduced in its last trilogy The Force Awakens. While fans had many bones to pick with each film, most of them pretty much agreed that Adam Driver taking on the mantle of main villain was a mistake, respectfully.

As it turns out, it seems like the man himself didn’t enjoy filming the projects much, which is probably why he looked annoyed during most of the films. According to Variety, Driver recently appeared on the SmartLess podcast and spoke about his time while filming the Star Wars trilogy. He admitted that it was an “exhausting” experience and that he wouldn’t be interested in reprising his role as Kylo Ren in any future projects.

With Disney+ churning out Star Wars spinoff series—which feature cameos from some Star Wars OGs— and rumors about a new Star Wars film trilogy in the works, Driver bluntly stated: “I’m not doing any more” filming related to anything going on in a galaxy far, far away.

Variety reports:

“You’re done because the character’s done?” podcast co-host Sean Haynes asked as a follow-up question, to which Driver responded: “Yes.” “‘Star Wars’ was way more exhausting for me … I made it more exhausting than it should have been,” Driver added. “I hadn’t quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast … The director sets the pace of the set. I don’t like to control that. I have to adjust. Spike Lee and [Steven] Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me that’s not comfortable, but it’s there movie and their film so I adjust.”

Can’t say we’re heartbroken over the news. No shots.

Continuing to talk about how his character arc changed over the course of the trilogy, Driver says that Kylo was supposed to get more evil and darker with each passing film as opposed to becoming a conflicted anti-hero who didn’t know if he was coming or going.

From Variety:

“I had an overall arc in mind that [J.J. Abrams] wanted to do,” Driver said. “His idea was that [Kylo’s] journey was the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident and the most committed to the dark side. And then by the last movie, he’s the most vulnerable and weak. He wanted to start with the opposite. This character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side. I tried to keep that arc in mind, regardless if that wound up not being the journey anyway, because it changed while shooting. But I was still focused on that.”

A lot of fans always felt that Kylo Ren shouldn’t have taken off his mask so soon and rode that look out Darth Vader style until the very last film. But alas, he revealed himself and his origin quick-fast in the first film, and it was all downhill from there.

Now that Daisy Ridley’s follow-up movie to The Rise of Skywalker is in the works, we doubt the production team will be contacting Driver for some kind of ghost cameo. Especially because he seems to have no interest in returning to the franchise whatsoever.

Truth be told, we doubt fans even want to see him again. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Adam Driver not wanting to return to the Star Wars franchise? Will y’all miss him or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.