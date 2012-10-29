Eminem Reveals 2013 Album Via Detroit Tigers Inspired Snap Back [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, Eminem used perhaps the most unconventional method possible to announced his plans to release his eighth studio album in 2013. The announcement, of sorts, came in the form a of a snap back hat styled to commemorate the recent success of the Detroit Tigers and was debuted on Eminem’s official online store.

Despite the Tigers getting washed, the hat is affectionately titled the Eminem Baseball Tribute Champ Hat and features the Tigers’ home and away color way. The hat’s features minor differences, including a backwards E in Old English font and an inscription with the years Em dropped each of his solo albums on the side panel.

As described by the site’s product description, the “side panel is dedicated to the landmark Eminem solo albums. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Marshall Mathers Foundation.” True fanatics know that the 1996 inscription represents the release of Em’s indie debut Infinite, while 2010 marks the drop of Marshall’s last LP Recovery, but a 2013 inscription revealed that Hip-Hop will see a new Eminem album next year.

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten wind of the currently untitled project. In a recent interview with MTV, No I.D. actually confirmed that he and Eminem would be hitting the studio soon.

“I definitely sat down and spoke with Eminem about working and we agreed to get in the studio and see what we could do,” said the “Daughters” producer. “He’s one of the best, I want to work with one of the best and try and give some music contributions. I think that would be one of the next steps in that lineage of what I’m trying to do.”

Hear No I.D. speak more on the collaboration below, and see both Tribute Champ Hats on the next page.

Photo: Eminem Official Store

