The Game Calls Kendrick Lamar “The West Coast Nas” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar‘s debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, has been getting high praise from rappers, critics, and celebrities alike. Some of the highest praise however may have came from the last West Coast heir to the throne.

In a recent interview that Game had with Rap-Up, Game compared K.Dot to one of the biggest rap legends of all-time. “Kendrick is like our West Coast Nas, so to speak,” Game said candidly. “Lyrically amazing. I hope no one ever beefs or ever tries to attack him lyrically. You will definitely lose. His mind is crazy.”

The Game also spoke on the mindset of the young rapper and how he was influential in telling Kendrick Lamar to change his name, after formerly going by the name of K.Dot. Check it all out down below.

—

Photo: YouTube