HHW Gaming: Druski Welcomes You To Paradise In New Live Action Trailer For ‘Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’

Is there anyone out here securing more bags than Druski? Not many. The internet comedian is teaming up with SEGA for a new live-action trailer for one of the year’s most anticipated games, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

In the trailer, Druski serves as your guide to beautiful beaches, people, and fun activities in Hawaii while also showing the darker side of paradise in the world of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Druski uses his signature comedic style mixed with clips and gameplay from the upcoming larger-than-life RPG and the latest installment in the famed Yakuza franchise.

Synopsis From SEGA:

Two larger-than-life heroes brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister… Ichiban Kasuga, an unstoppable underdog who’s no stranger to crawling up from rock bottom, and Kazuma Kiryu, a broken man facing down his last days. Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes. Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an adventure so big it spans the Pacific.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the many titles that help kickstart the 2024 year in gaming, following up what many call one of the best years in video games with 2023.

Previews For Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Are Positive

Previews for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have already hit the web ahead of reviews, and most are very positive.

Following her preview of the game, Brittany Bombacher, aka the BlondeNerd and co-founder of the What’s Good Games podcast, said she would be “SO surprised if it doesn’t end up being my GOTY.”

In its preview of Like a Dragon, Push Square said Infinite Wealth is “the first PS5 must play of 2024.”

We shall see.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam (PC).

Photo: SEGA / Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth