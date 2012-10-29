Future ft. Mia Rey – “Trance” [LISTEN]

As Future gets ready to drop the re-release of his album Pluto, titled Pluto 3D, the Dungeon Family alum lets loose this new track aimed at the club called “Trance.”

With Mia Rey on the hook, Future’s trademark autotuned crooning is on full display as he attempts to recapture the awkward ballad excellence that “Turn On The Lights” was. Not sure if this is will match the success of that, but this Yung Berg (yes, that Yung Berg) and Arch Da Boss produced record will be on the re-release of Pluto.

Check it out down below and be on the look out for Pluto 3D, landing in stores on November 27th.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Epic