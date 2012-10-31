Cee Lo Green Accused Of S-xual Battery, Denies Charges

Everyone’s favorite Goodie M.O.B. rapper turned successful Pop singer, Cee Lo Green, has been accused of s-xual battery. The Atlanta native and current The Voice judge denies being involved in any wrongdoing, though.

TMZ reports that an unnamed woman filed a police report with the LAPD that accuses Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, of s-xually assaulting her. Details are sketchy but detectives visited a restaurant in downtown LA to question employees about the case. Authorities have not disclosed where the restaurant is, where the incident occurred and what Green is accused of doing.

However, Green is adamant that he did nothing wrong. “Nothing ever happened there or anywhere else,” he told TMZ.

As of yet, no lawyers are involved and no charges have been brought against the singer/rapper. Cee Lo’s latest project, a Christmas album called Cee Lo’s Magic Moment, was just released yesterday (October 30th).

—

Photo: Zimbio