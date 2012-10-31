Eminem To Executive Produce Upcoming Skyler Grey Album

Slim Shady’s been getting really hands on with his artists lately. After Executive Producing the major label debut of Slaughterhouse, Eminem will be working closely with Skyler Grey by executive producing her new album.

Skylar Grey’s Don’t Look Down debut is set to arrive in 2013 via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. Shortly after photos hit the net of Eminem shooting a video in Detroit, Em’s manager Paul Rosenberg said the shoot was in support of Grey’s upcoming single “C’Mon Let Me Ride,” in which Eminem sings the hook of Hall Of Fame rock band, Queen’s classic “Bicycle Race.”

“That was an Eminem move. The first time I heard his verse, he had added that part in as well and it made me laugh, so we kept it,” Grey told Rolling Stone. “I love hearing Marshall change his voice like that and just, like, be a character, play a character, so I thought that was funnier, personally.”

“When I was working on Recovery, I was introduced to Skylar by Alex Da Kid and I was blown away with her talent as both a songwriter and vocalist,” said Eminem in a press release. “This album is really going to give her a chance to connect with the fans who probably know her music but might not know her yet. I think they will be as impressed as I am.”

—

Photo: Instagram