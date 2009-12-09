Royce Da 5’9” Announces “Bar Exam 3”

“Bar Exam3 will be very offensive to u if u ever disrespected me or my crew…you were not being ignored so be afraid BI**H”

Still basking on the release of his first studio album since 2005’s Independent’s Day with Street Hop, rapper Royce Da 5’9” is already back in the lab prepping the third installment to his series The Bar Exam.

Helmed as being the crème de la crème in regards to a mixtape series, Royce seems to have his sights set out on a few that have stood in the way of his success, as well as Slaughterhouse.

With the amount of enemies that Joe Budden has built up in 2009 alone, this could be quite a tape to see how the Detroit rapper chooses to “defend” his brother’s honor.

His own beefs with the likes of Charles Hamilton, Benzino and J-Hood may find a way of rearing their ugly heads.

First linking up with Statik Selektah and DJ Premier, then reaching out to DJ Green Lantern, Nickel has continued to find the right DJs to host the tape’s series. Resorting to Twitter, the rapper states who will be the next to host the show.

“O yea…Hosted by DJ Whoo Kid”

In an attempt to create momentum for the upcoming project, the rapper chooses a date which he feels will signify the magnitude of the third offering.

“Bar Exam 3 dropping same day as the FIGHT! March 13 EPIC”

Speaking with HipHopWired, the rapper stated that the idea for Bar Exam 3 was always there, but with the engine of Slaughterhouse going, he just wouldn’t be able to find adequate time to focus on his solo ventures until their album was released.

“The Bar Exams never really take me that long to do. Me actually recording the whole Shyte, once I actually get it to a DJ, it akes longer waiting for the DJ to get it back to me than It does me making it. I don’t even know when I’m going have the time to just go in and get it done so that’s why periodically I just do a freestyle just to let them know that I’m going to do it.”

Now with all members focusing on their solo projects, the gate is now open for the rapper to release a lyrical barrage. Rappers beware, revenge is sweet.