Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Know Betta” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It seems as if the Taylor Gang has been kicking out new music every day since their 2050 Tour has kicked off, and that doesn’t stop now.

Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa keep the tweak heavy on this new joint called “Know Betta.” Produced by Juicy J and Crazy Mike, the combination of Wiz an the Juice Man continue to win with this bouncy record.

Kind of makes you wonder, where was this record when Cabin Fever 2 was being recorded? Neither here nor there, get at listen to this trippy record, “Know Betta.” Wiz Khalifa’s sophomore album, O.N.I.F.C. hits stores on December 4th. Turn Up!

DOWNLOAD: Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Know Betta”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Ernest Estime