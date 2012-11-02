Big Sean – “Imagination” [VIDEO]

In the first episode of Big Sean’s new video log series, the Detroit player channels Albert Einstein and his stance on imagination. “Imagination” is more important than intelligence,” Sean quotes Einstein in the introduction.

Sean gives a monologue about belief in dreams and how he’s continued to work hard despite people telling him to do something a little bit more feasible. Artists such as Trey Songz, Kanye West, Ma$e, Mannie Fresh, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and more make cameos in this video.

The G.O.O.D. Music golden child (sorry Pusha) drops his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, on December 18th. Look out for that and check out the video down below.

Photo: YouTube