Behind The Scenes Of Big Boi & Kelly Rowland’s “Mama Told Me” [PHOTOS]

After releasing the cover for his newest album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi and the good folks at Def Jam release some stills from “Mama Told Me.”

The smoothed out single featuring the lovely Kelly Rowland on the hook. This is the follow up single to Big Boi’s “She Said Ok!” featuring Theophilus London. As you can tell from the released shots, This one is looking to stay on the sultry side just like the previous single.

Big Boi’s second solo album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, is set to hit stores on December 11th. For now, check out some of the stills from “Mama Told Me,” which should be impacting radio next week.

Photo: Def Jam

