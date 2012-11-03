Alicia Keys ft. Nicki Minaj – “Girl on Fire (Inferno Version)” [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys has been a pretty busy lady lately. Between shutting it down at the iTunes Festival in London, handling motherly duties, becoming one of the newest members of Reebok, and preparing for a new album, you would think that the multi-talented superstar wouldn’t have time to release another video.

But she has and it is the second version to her single, “Girl on Fire,” featuring Nicki Minaj. The video is an updated version of the first video and now features Nicki Minaj spitting her verse. Check out the video after the jump and make sure to look out for Alicia Keys’ upcoming album, Girl on Fire, due out Nov. 27th.

Alicia Keys also covered this weeks edition of Billboard magazine, click here to check it out.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: VEVO