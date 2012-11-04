Chris Brown Gives Back, Preps Launch Of Symphonic Love Foundation

Chris Brown is giving back to young people.

The singer will launch a new charity called the Symphonic Love Foundation Monday (Nov. 5), to offer financial support to organizations promoting the arts, education programs on domestic abuse and dating violence, plus HIV/AIDS programs.

“Chris wanted to focus on supporting arts programs because art has been such an integral part of his life,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “It’s been a way for him to express who he is ever since he was a young child. He’s been quietly painting for years and sees it as a positive outlet for low income children.”

In addition to lending support to other organizations, Symphonic Love will also create youth arts programs, “while encouraging every day public service, respect and kindness.” Upon it’s launch the charity will also provide an area for young people to showcase their artwork.

“Chris has been extremely generous with both his finances and time with his foundation. “He really wanted to find an effective way to help children and teens. This will be one of the most active foundations established by anyone in his generation. He will be actively engaging with young people and his fans with it,” the source added.

According to their website Symphonic Love, “believes in the capacity of love and art to change the world.”

Brown has yet to officially announce that he is behind the charity foundation.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Forgotten Borough: Staten Island Suffers Massive Post-Sandy Damage, 19 Dead [PHOTOS]

• Kim Kardashian Was Catwoman To Kanye West’s Batman At Her Halloween Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Picture Group