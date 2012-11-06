Joe Budden Announces Release Date For No Love Lost Album

Joe Budden has locked in a release date, for his No Love Lost album.

The Jersey native used Twitter to announce the news Monday (Nov. 5) stating that both his album and mixtape are on their way out. “A loose quarter (The Mixtape)- 11/23 No Love (The Album)- 1/22.”

The release date comes a few weeks after Budden dropped the artwork for the A Loose Quarter mixtape, the name of which was inspired by his position in the Slaughterhouse crew.

As a unit, Slaughterhouse released their long awaited sophomore effort, Welcome To: Our House in late August. The release debuted in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top 200 selling close to 52,000 copies in its first week, a number which sat well with Budden, given the circumstances. “I grow more and more alright with it as the days go on because I’m able to put it in perspective,” he told MTV’s Rapfix. “When I put it into perspective, 50k in a week…not much radio presence, not much television presence, it spoke volumes and just to keep it all the way funky, and for the core fan base angry still going out there and 50k strong purchased it? I still believe it to be a great album. Next time around, we’ll do some things a lil different.”

Hip-Hop will just have to wait and see if Budden can match the sales momentum of the Slaughterhouse album when his solo effort drops in January.

Photo: Def Sounds