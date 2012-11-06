The Game Avoids Wedding Planning Duty In Marry The Game Super Trailer [VIDEO]

The Game is already social media friendly; sharing activities like playing in summer basketball leagues or blessing 40 Glocc with the fade, fairly freely on Twitter and Instagram. Now reality television viewers will get a glimpse of the Compton rapper’s exploits as he prepare to walk down the aisle with long time girlfriend Tiffney Cambridge in VH1’s Marrying The Game.

In this super trailer, we get a glimpse of what’s to come when a big name rapper and his straight laced, school teacher fiancé prepare to wed. One interesting tidbit we picked up from this preview, not only have the couple been together four years, but the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper has proposed four times. Also, it seems like an out of town trip by the Game to France, in lieu of participating in wedding planning, is what led to the couple breaking off their marriage plans (since back on) in July.

Game’s new album, Jesus Piece, is due in stores December 11th. Marrying The Game premieres on Monday, November 19th at 9:30PM on VH1. Watch the super trailer below.

Photo: VH1