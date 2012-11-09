Behind The Scenes Of J.Cole’s Born Sinner Shoot [PHOTOS]

J. Cole lit the net on fire a few days ago when he announced the title and date of his new album, Born Sinner.

In a simple and short video featuring what looked like a miniature J.Cole holding up signs, the North Carolina native took us to church in the promo video. “The beauty of the announcement is that the real MOMENT happened only once,” says Cole. “Only the 15 or so thousand who sat in that Ustream know what that really felt like. Here’s to new albums and new approaches.”

Check out behind the scenes photos courtesy of Life + Times after the links.

Photos: Life + Times

