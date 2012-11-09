50 Cent Throws A Surprise Performance In A Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club [VIDEO]

When 50 Cent isn’t pulling publicity stunts, ending careers and kicking people while they are down, he’s actually a pretty good guy.

As a part of Yahoo’s Crash Concerts series, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance at Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Brooklyn performing “New Day.” List of songs that 50 performed afterwards included “Heat,” “Many Men,” and “I’ll Still Kill.” Totally kidding.

Check out the footage of 50 Cent’s surprise performance down below. you can’t say that Curtis don’t love the kids.

—

Photo: Rolling Stone