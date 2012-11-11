Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Know Betta” [VIDEO]

You can’t front, it’s good to see an OG like Juicy J going through a career renaissance as younger Hip-Hop fans have become acquainted with the Three 6 Mafia member thanks to his Taylor Gang affiliation (and “Bandz A Make Her Dance”). That said, J drops a video for “Know Betta,” featuring Wiz Khalifa.

The set is mostly a tour bus that’s occasionally in turn up mode and a whole lot of alcohol and bud. Where else could be better to rhyme over the ethereal, The Weeknd sampling beat (produced by Crazy Mike & Juicy J)? Slow motion effects also add to the trippyness.

Seriously, how much weed and liquor do you think these guys go through in a week?

Wiz’s new album, O.N.I.F.C., is in stores December 4th. Watch the Jake Handegard directed video for “Know Betta” below.

Photo: YouTube