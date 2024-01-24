Fabolous ft. Trey Songz “You Did Me Wrong Freestyle,” Wiz Khalifa “Not A Drill Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 1.23.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than two decades since Fabolous introduced himself to the rap game but for the past few weeks the man has been dropping off new work like he’s looking for his first record deal and we’re not mad at him one bit.

Continuing his world tour music videos, Fabolous comes through with a new clip for “You Did Me Wrong Freestyle” in which the Brooklyn rapper takes to the shores of Sydney, Australia where he links up with Trey Songz and hosts a gang of women on a yacht where they pop some bottles and get lit while out on the open water. Fab still got them bars, b.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile seems to drop off new work every week for the past few years and in his new visuals to “Not A Drill Freestyle” the mixed martial artist chills in the studio where he rolls up a fat blunt and burns it down before turning up on the mic. How the hell did he fit all that weed in that dutch?! Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rob49 and Lil Wayne, Saweetie, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. TREY SONGZ – “YOU DID ME WRONG FREESTYLE”

WIZ KHALIFA – “NOT A DRILL FREESTYLE”

ROB49 & LIL WAYNE – “WASSAM BABY”

SAWEETIE – “IMMORTAL FREESTYLE”

CURREN$Y – “SUNDAY DRIVE”

MAAPBOY DELLO – “I WANNA SIGN TO GRISELDA”

SAWEETIE & P-LO – “DO IT FOR THE BAY”

LIL DICKY – “THE MUSIC INDUSTRY”