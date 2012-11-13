Paypa ft. Crooked I – “RPM (Prod. By Cardiak)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Chi-Town MC and rising star, Paypa is getting ready to drop yet another project this year and this is the first listen from it.
“RPM” which stands for “Rap, P***y and Money,” is the first release off of the Chi-Town rapper’s new project, Kim Jong Ill. This record features a loose quarter of Slaughterhouse (not you), Crooked I on a guest verse and produced by New York’s Cardiak.
Get a listen to the new joint down below and be on the lookout for Kim Jong Ill, coming soon.
Photo: Entertainment Weekly