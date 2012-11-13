Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean & T.I. – “Clique (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

DJ MLK gets the go ahead to release a fresh verse from the “Kang of the South” on “Clique.”

T.I. joins Big Sean, Jay-Z and Kanye West on the Hit-Boy produced banger off of the G.O.O.D. Music album, Cruel Summer. The Kang puts on for the Hustle Gang on this joint with a very quick sixteen bars on this one.

Tip’s single “Trap Back Jumpin” is also available on iTunes now. That song will be featured on the Kang’s 8th studio album, Troubleman, in stores on December 18th. Get a listen to Tip’s “Clique” verse down below.

DOWNLOAD: T.I. – “Clique (Remix)”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• Carmelo Anthony Rocks “Brooklyn” Hoodie In Candid Shots By Photographer Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Moments In Barack Obama’s First Term

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images