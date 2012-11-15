Jim Jones Thinks Juelz Santana Can Be “Greater Than” Jay-Z “Ever Was”

Jim Jones is loyal to his Dipset crew, and put that dedication on display by way of an editorial for Sohh.com.

Jones listed his top five favorite rappers on the site, alongside an explanation behind why he chose each artist.

In second place was Cam’ron,who he called “the best rapper,” while Juelz Santana came in first place. Elsewhere on Jones’ list fell Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fab who “always stays with a hit on the radio.”

Showering all of his selections with praise, Jones had special words for his friend, and fellow group member, proclaiming that Santana has the skills to be bigger than Jay-Z. “I always told Juelz he could be greater than Jay-Z ever was,” Jones wrote. “That boy is super talented. Listen to everything he’s done and what his music says.”

His words are strong, but perhaps Santana’s procrastination is behind his inability to dethrone Hov. After several delays, and an arrest for making terrorist threats (never forget) Jones has announced that his third album Born To Lose, Built To Win will drop in December.

Meanwhile, the future of his I Can’t Feel My Face joint release with Weezy—which he’s been working on for six years—has no official release date.

—

Photo: ihiphopmusic.com