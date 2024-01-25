BET+ Greenlights TV Series Based On Ludacris’ Life As A DJ

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Ludacris will get a closer look at his life prior to becoming a world famous rapper. BET+ has greenlit a show based on his time as a DJ.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta, Georgia native is working with acclaimed film producers Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, The Best Man) and Larry Wilmore (The Bernie Mac Show, Insecure). The streaming service will bring this time period to life in a comedy fashion. As per the press release the project aims to highlight his “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.”

Noah Gardenswartz of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame has been slotted to curate the script. Ludacris is as an executive producer and will also serve as the music supervisor. While the “Act A Fool” rapper has to formally comment on the announcement he did confirm the news via his Instagram account saying “stay tuned”.

Ludacris‘ first foray into acting started back in 2001 via a brief appearance in the Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg comedy The Wash. In 2003 he would land the role of Tej Parker in 2 Fast 2 Furious which led to him reprising the role in five installments in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. The new project has yet to be titled.