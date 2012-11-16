Big Sean Announces Hall Of Fame Push Back In New Video, “Fear.” [VIDEO]

Big Sean’s been really striking with these new video logs he has been putting out.

In this new one titled, “Fear,” Sean admits that he has certain things that he is afraid of. One of them, which he admits may be kind of shallow, is not being able to be the star that he wants to be. Another one is not putting out the music the way he wants to, which is why he alludes to pushing back the release of his album in this video.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay“The first project I ever put out that I was really comfortable with was Detroit,” says Sean. “I was like damn, we did it how we really want to do it. We shot the proper promotion…I’m not going to do that to my album. I’m going to do what we did with Detroit, ten times better.”

Check out “Fear” down below.

