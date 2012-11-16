Big Boi Previews Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors In Brooklyn [VIDEO]

This past week, Antwan “Big Boi” Patton held a listening session for his new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors in Brooklyn, New York.

Shot by By Any Means, Big Boi had a cover band perform some old Outkast and solo Big Boi records before performing new cuts off his second Def Jam solo album. After he performed about four songs, he let the selector handle the rest of the duties.

In this video, you won’t hear any new records yet except for a small, small, teensy, tiny clip of “In The A” featuring Ludacris and T.I. Check out the footage from Converse Rubber Tracks down below.

Photo: Vimeo