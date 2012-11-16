Rihanna ft. Kanye West – “Diamonds (Remix)” [LISTEN]

This week has been all Rihanna all the time, and this remix of her lead single won’t slow that down.

Her hit single, “Diamonds” gets a brand new verse from the one and only Kanye West. Rih-Rih is currently in the midst of a whirlwind tour of the country, hitting seven countries in seven days.

Her new album, Unapologetic, will be hitting stores this Tuesday. Until then, get a listen to the remix of “Diamonds” with Kanye to the, down below.



Photo: Vogue Magazine