Joe Budden Talks About His Role On Love And Hip-Hop 3 [VIDEO]

The next couple of months for Joe Budden should be pretty interesting to say the least. 

His mixtape, A Loose Quarter, will hit the net this Friday and he will be dropping his next solo album, No Love Lost on January 26th. He will also be a featured cast member on the upcoming season of VH-1’s Love And Hip-Hop. 

“I wish could tell you about it,” Joe told Queen Diva of HipHopSince1987. “You know they do a lot with editing so you never know. As a cast member you just have to sit down and watch with the rest of the world, that’s the f**ked up part.”

[Spotted AT HHNM]

Photo: Vimeo

