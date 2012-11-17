Joe Budden Talks About His Role On Love And Hip-Hop 3 [VIDEO]

The next couple of months for Joe Budden should be pretty interesting to say the least.

His mixtape, A Loose Quarter, will hit the net this Friday and he will be dropping his next solo album, No Love Lost on January 26th. He will also be a featured cast member on the upcoming season of VH-1’s Love And Hip-Hop.

“I wish could tell you about it,” Joe told Queen Diva of HipHopSince1987. “You know they do a lot with editing so you never know. As a cast member you just have to sit down and watch with the rest of the world, that’s the f**ked up part.”

Check out the full video down below.

[Spotted AT HHNM]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Afro Struggle aka A Timeline Of What In Thee F-ck Is Up With Andrew Bynum’s Hair? [PHOTOS]

• Meek Mill Clowns Cassidy On Twitter; Dismisses Rap Battle [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

• In Their Falsetto: The Struggle-Voiced Singers That Hip-Hop Can’t Do Without [PHOTOS]

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks From Her Birthday On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Vimeo