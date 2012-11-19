Jahlil Beats Says he Has “Something Crazy” On Jay-Z’s Next Album [VIDEO]

Jahlil Beats has been doing his thing this year with big singles including “Burn,” with Meek Mill and Big Sean as well as signing with RocNation.

It looks like he will carry that momentum into 2013 as he sat down with Cosmic Kev in a recent interview. “I went up there to play my beats, and they was just like ‘nah, you need to run with us,Hov want you on the team.” Jahlil told Cosmic Kev.

“So the last time I was there I signed my deal and Jay was in the office. AS soon as I signed my deal Ty said Jay-Z wanted to meet you. He showed crazy love.”

Jahlil Beats also alluded to having “something crazy” on Jigga’s next solo album. Only time will tell on when the rest of us will get to hear that. Check out the full interview down below.

[Spotted At HHNM]

Photo: Instagram