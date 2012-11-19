E-40 & Too $hort – “Money Motivated” [VIDEO]

West Coast OGs E-40 and Too $hort give youngins’ the guide to monetary gain on their History: Function & Mob Music track “Money Motivated.” Both Bay Area MCs are 20 years deep in the game and continue to eat from Hip-Hop. They clearly know something most artists don’t.

40 Water and Short Dog exchange verses that cover all bases to effectively getting at a dollar, telling their own success stories in the process. Struggle rappers better listen up. This could be your last hope to make something out of nada.

Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky also make cameos in the video. E-40 and Too $hort’s collaborative project History: Function & Mob Music is available now.

Check out the Damon Jamal directed visuals for “Money Motivated” below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Ballers Ternt Actors: The 10 Best Actors In NBA History

• 7 Things Rihanna Wants You To Know Based On Shots From Her 777 Tour [PHOTOS]

• Did Chief Keef Curve His Own Video Shoot With 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa? [PHOTOS]

• The Afro Struggle aka A Timeline Of What In Thee F-ck Is Up With Andrew Bynum’s Hair? [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

• In Their Falsetto: The Struggle-Voiced Singers That Hip-Hop Can’t Do Without [PHOTOS]

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Youtube