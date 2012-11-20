Marrying The Game – Full Episode 1 & 2 [VIDEO]

Gangsta rappers do plan weddings. The first pair of episodes of Compton rapper The Game and his fiancé Tiffney Cambridge’s new reality show Marrying The Game aired last night and provided a preview of the drama that’s sure to come.

Besides the Game finding wedding planning to be tedious, there was also the issue of a $3,000 wedding cake that he wasn’t trying pay for. We also notice that Game cherishes his sleep, and coolly told Tiffney instead of arguing she could be making dinner. Cold.

Also, even the hearts of the coldest individual had to melt when Game’s youngest son, Justice, read the vows he would be delivering for his mother after walking her down the aisle.

Coincidentally, the Game’s new album, Jesus Piece, is out December 11th. Watch the first two episodes of Marrying The Game below.

