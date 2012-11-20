Freeway – “Early” (Prod. By Just Blaze) [LISTEN]

Here’s a little treat for Roc-A-Fella era enthusiasts. Last week, Freeway premiered “Early,” produced by Just Blaze on Sway’s morning show. The track marks the duo’s first collaboration since Philly Freezer’s critically acclaimed Philadelphia Freeway. And we all remember the magic that was on that project.

“Early,” laced with Just Blaze’s patented hard drums, would have undoubtedly shook up airwaves ten years ago. The track drops just a week prior to the release of Freeway’s forthcoming project Diamond In The Ruff. You can pre-order Free’s new album via iTunes, early. See what we did there?

Listen to “Early” below.

Photo: Freeway