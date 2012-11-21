Big Sean Puts On For Detroit On The Set Of “Guap” [PHOTOS]

After releasing his mixtape, Detroit, Big Sean claimed that nobody repped harder for “The D” than himself. After the video for “Guap” drops, he might have a claim to stake.

Sean Don took over Woodward Avenue and turned it into a parade in his new video “Guap,” off of his upcoming album, Hall Of Fame. Similar to his “Rookie Of The Year” cover over a year ago, Sean took a tour of the big city for his new video visiting many of the cities landmarks.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Sean took to the Michigan Theater and Stadium Liquor on Cass Avenue. Scenes were also to be shot from a helicopter that was scheduled to take off from Belle Isle this evening, said location manger Tom Moisides of Colony Films.

Check out the flicks down below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

