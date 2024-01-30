Kanye West Snatches ‘TMZ’ Photographer’s Camera After Asked About Wife, Bianca Censori

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has been under fire for seemingly using his wife, Bianca Censori, as a thirst trap for his own personal gain. And it seems like it may be getting to him as he took his frustration out on a photographer.

TMZ is reporting that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, snapped at a photographer for TMZ while in Los Angeles where he was making his way to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

After she asked him about reports about his “controlling” methods when it comes to his wife, Ye snapped and snatched the photographer’s camera before “lecturing” her about how he’s a “human being” at the end of the day.

Per TMZ:

We’ll admit … it’s not the most subtle opening question, and perhaps unartfully phrased … as we asked if Bianca had “free will.” That immediately set Kanye off, he snatched her phone and started verbally dressing her down.

What follows is a good 3-plus minutes of Ye berating our photog and grilling her about her question — which he seems to have thought was totally off-limits and wildly disrespectful.

Poor wording aside … Bianca’s perceived freedom in her marriage has been a much-reported topic, so it’s a fair question.

Still, it’s clearly one that triggers Kanye, and as you can hear from this tirade, he thinks it’s disrespectful to raise the issue “to come ask a grown-ass super-hero!!!”

Interestingly enough, Kanye did offer to employ said photographer at twice the pay she gets at TMZ. We’re not gonna lie, we might’ve slipped him a resume just to see if he was serious about the pay because money talks, even if it is coming from a man who thinks he’s spreading the gospel from God himself.

What do y’all think about Kanye West, the Bianca Censori quip and his latest outburst? Is he losing it or is it what you’d expect from him? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty