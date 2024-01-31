GloRilla Slams Baby Mamas & Dudes Who Smoke Hookah In New Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla might not have a proper full-length project to her name yet but she’s undoubtedly one of Hip-Hop’s brightest young stars. However, the Memphis star is ruffling feathers after a new video surfaced on one of her social media accounts where she blasted “baby mamas” and men who enjoy smoking hookah.

TMZ Hip Hop snagged an Instagram Live video of GloRilla, 24, riding around and recording the clip for her 4 million followers on the platform, opening up a barrage on baby mamas and using a terrible term.

“Don’t shoot the messenger. It’s some baby mamas I f*ck with and some of y’all not so,” GloRilla began. “But most of you hoes make this baby mama sh*t look dumb like every ho I know that’s a baby mama is like a dumb b*tch.”

GloRilla continued with, “B*tches be real deal dumb, it’s like becoming a baby mama or the baby mama title make a b*tch [redacted].”

The “F.N.F.” star then turned the heat up on men who smoke hookah.

“And y’all know I can’t leave the n*ggas out, I gotta talk sh*t about n*ggas is some type of way,” GloRilla continued. “Y’all n*ggas around here acting like y’all tricks, y’all n*ggas be fake tricks.”

She then said, “If you a man, then you a man, you feel me? But smoking a hookah? That’s a hell motherf*ckin’ no.”

Check out the clip, courtesy of TMZ Hip Hop, below.

