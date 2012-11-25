Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

A new day is upon us, which means that updated photos of Blue Ivy Carter are in order. Beyoncé answered the public’s silent prayers by posting more flicks of her No. 1 girl on her Tumblr page, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mrs. Carter put up a photo kissing her nearly one-year-old daughter on the head, while they both (fittingly) wear blue. She also put up a black and white image of Jay holding Blue.

Needless to say this family is full of love and have a special new edition to be thankful for this holiday season.

In addition to revealing a couple of flicks, the Carters took in a post-Thanksgiving basketball game in Brooklyn. Jay and Hov joined more than 17,000 fans at the Barclays Arena alongside Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, to watch the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Los Angeles Clippers, 86-76.

Going into the new year, Beyoncé will re-submerge herself in work, with a few new projects on the horizon. She’s already putting together her fifth studio album, will co-star in the new animated film,Epic, and is slated as the headliner for the Super Bowl taking place in New Orleans on February 3, 2013.

Click below to see the photos.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

—

Photos: Tumblr

1 2 3Next page »