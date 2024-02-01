Jess Hilarious Is Now A Permanent Co-Host On ‘The Breakfast Club’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, it’s finally official: comedian Jess Hilarious will be the permanent new co-host at The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. After spending much of 2023 rotating different co-hosts, including Jess Hilarious, to replace Angela Yee, who left the show in December 2022, it was announced Monday that Hilarious is finally on the show for good.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club. She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club,” Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia executive vice president of programming, said in a published statement. “Jess was the standout choice to join Charlamagne and DJ Envy to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Hilarious, born Jessica Robin Moore, also expressed gratitude for making the cut as permanent co-host.

“I’m looking forward to joining forces with one of the largest media platforms,” she said. “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”

Things were looking pretty touch and go regarding Hilarious’ future on the popular radio show. The Wild ‘N Out star had already told her followers that she had been selected as The Breakfast Club’s permanent host last month, but Charlamagne disputed the claim telling TMZ that he was “not happy” with the fact that he was still in the dark regarding who the new host would be and that he’s “done with the rotating of the guest hosts,” which implied that Hilarious still hadn’t gotten the greenlight.

Chances of Jess joining the show seemed even slimmer last week when she went in on Charlamagne and Envy calling them “trash” for suggesting that R&B songstress SZA is this generation’s Mary J. Blige.

But all’s well that ends well, and now Jess Hilarious is officially a card-carrying member of The Breakfast Club. Congrats, Jess, and good luck.