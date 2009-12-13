Ice Cube To Star In “Ride Along” Film

Ice Cube has signed on to star in the upcoming film Ride Along. Scheduled to begin shooting next year, Cube plays a rouge cop who tries to sabotage his sister’s marital engagement to a white guy. The film is scheduled to take place in a hospital as his sister deals with this turmoil while trying not to crack. Cube and his partner Matt Alvarez will also help executive produce the film.

Ice Cube and Bow Wow are also teaming up in the upcoming film, Lottery Ticket. In the film, Bow will play a boy in the projects trying to fend off greedy neighbors that try to steal his winning lottery ticket worth $350 million. Ice Cube will play a former boxer that lives in the neighborhood.

The movie will be directed by video produce Erik White, the mastermind for videos like Chris Brown’s “With You”, T.I.’s “Big Things Poppin” and Fabolous’ “Breathe.”

This is not the first time the pair has starred in a movie together. Bow Wow was featured in Ice Cube’s 2002 hit All About The Benjamins alongside Mike Epps, playing the part of Kelly, a disgruntled child in Epps’ neighborhood. Lottery Ticket is slated to hit theatres sometime next year.