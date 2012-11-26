Freeway ft. Nicki Jean – “Sweet Temptations” [VIDEO]

Freeway snatches up the very lovely Nicki Jean for his new video “Sweet Temptaion.”

It’s a dirty job, but somebody has gotta do it, and Freezer is the man for the job in this video. Off of his latest effort, Diamond In The Ruff, Freeway is back to his old tricks as he’s taking a pack of that stuff to the drop off point.

We last saw Nicki Jean in “Hip-Hop Saved My Life,” but she’s been doing her things as a solo artist for a minute and very well. As far as Free is concerned, his new album is available right here so make your money well spent.

Check out “Sweet Temptations” down below.

—

Photo: YouTube