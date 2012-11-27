T.I. ft. Andre 3000 – “Sorry” [LISTEN]

One of the most anticipated songs off of T.I.’s new album, Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head , is finally here.

With a guest verse from none other than Andre 3000, the Kang and Three Stacks offer their apologies on “Sorry.” In this song, Andre apologizes to people waiting on him to drop new music as well as apologizes to Big Boi for the wait on a new OutKast effort.

On the flip side, T.I. apologizes for the numerous encounters he’s had in the past that has prevented him from doing what he had to do. But now they are both back and offer their sincerest on “Sorry.”

Get a listen down below and look out for Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head in stores on December 18th.

