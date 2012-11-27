Big Sean Talks Cruel Winter With DJ Semtex [LISTEN]

From a sly comment, to a catchy title, to now a full on project. According to Big Sean, it looks like we are really getting a Cruel Summer sequel in 2013.

“I know I did something for it, for Cruel Winter. I was like ‘God damn it I might need to cuff this for my album,” Sean said about the new compilation. “That’s how ‘Clique‘ was, it was supposed to be the first single for my album, then it ended up on Cruel Summer. But it doesn’t matter I’m still on a song with Jay-Z and Kanye. ”

When Semtex asked if we’d get it before Christmas, Sean quickly dismissed that claim, so by process of elimination it looks more along the lines of late January/February release.Peep the full clip of Big Sean talking rather briefly about Cruel Winter down below.

Photo: HHNM