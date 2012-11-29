Kanye West Now Officially Part Of Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries Divorce Struggle

This was inevitable. Kanye West has been deposed (ordered to testify under oath) to speak in court regarding the ongoing divorce between Kim Kardashian and her second husband, Brooklyn Nets forward Kris Humphries.

TMZ reported on the situation:

Kanye West has officially been dragged into the longest, most ridiculous divorce case ever — Kris Humphries made Kim’s rapper/bf sit for a deposition … TMZ has learned. Kim’s lawyer, disso-queen Laura Wasser, is in court right now, essentially asking the judge to make Kris either s**t or get off the pot. As Wasser put it, “She [Kim] is now handcuffed to Mr. Humphries.” Wasser mentioned Kris and his lawyers are now raising issues over the prenup he signed, which we know gives him squat. Wasser also expressed frustration that Kris is dragging his feet — he hasn’t even deposed Kim yet. Wasser calls the whole thing a “fishing expedition.”

Humphries’ lawyers will surely ask Yeezy whether or not he had been intimately involved with Kim during the period she was still married to the NBA forward. The “All Falls Down” rapper famously mentioned falling in love with Kim in his song “Cold” and also alluded to Humphries in the song, rapping, “Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team,” which referred to Jay-Z’s partial ownership of the Nets.

In May, Humphries poked fun at West in a video before trying to serve the rapper/producer with a subpoena via a Nordstrom box in August.

These drawn out divorce proceeding the next court date is set for February 15th, will surely put a damper on any wedding proposals rumored to be in the works. What? You were thinking it, too.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• 6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

• Mass Appeal: 10 Rappers Who Would Make Great A&Rs [GALLERY]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: The Basketball Jones