Lil Wayne – “Awkward (Prod. By Jahlil Beats)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

For something a little different, Lil Wayne drops a new record called “Awkward,” produced by Jahlil Beats.

This track will live on DJ Stevie J’s The Appreciation Vol. 5: Holiday Edition. Just because this is a mixtape track, don’t expect to hear the “Mixtape Weezy” on this one. Lil Tunechi is doing some off key singing on this and, well, the description matches the song.

Lil Wayne’s I Am Not A Human Being 2 is scheduled to drop on February 19th, 2013 after tons of pus backs. Get a listen to the new record “Awkward” down below and have some appreciation for the dedication.

DOWNLOAD: Lil Wayne – “Awkward”

—

Photo: Terry Richardson