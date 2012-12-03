J.Cole – “Louis Vuitton (Extended Version)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

J. Cole’s featured verse on Fabolous‘ The S.O.U.L. Tape 2 gets some more new life.

It seems that the Roc Nation MC is having troubles with the ladies of the gold digger variety with an affinity for the luxury brand. Taking Fab’s song and adding a few extra verses to the record and making it his own, Cole’s been warming up the winter in anticipation of his sophomore album, Born Sinner.

It seems like that album is yearning for a push back any day now, but it will almost guarantee that we will get some more Cole records in the near future. That’s a good thing. Get a listen to Cole’s “Louis Vuitton” after the kick.

DOWNLOAD: J. Cole – “Louis Vuitton (Extended Version)”

