Chamillionaire ft. D.A.- “Show Love” [VIDEO]

Chamillionaire has not released a video in two years. Yes, two years. But he returns with this new video “Show Love.”

The rapper has been busily working on his album, Poison, but has kept everything well under raps. Besides the recent features on the singles, “Cat Daddy’ (Remix)” and “Anywhere But Here’ (Remix),” the last time we heard from Chamillionaire is when he released the “Tellaheaux Goodbye’ (Freestyle)” back in May.

Now nearly six months later, Chamillionaire has decided to release the visual for his single, “Show Love,” featuring D.A. from Chester French. The single will not be on the Poison album but Chamillionaire promises that the long awaited album is well worth it.

Check out the video after the jump and Chamillionaire’s statement about the video.

“I have decided to release a visual for the fans that have been patiently waiting for me to finish my Poison album. I know it has been a while since the last release, but just know that the wait will be more than worth it. This is a stand alone song/visual that it isn’t on the album or any project, but I hope you enjoy this first offering.”